The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is preparing to submit its shortlist of nominees for the country's next chief justice to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ahead of the retirement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on 6 November.

Under Article VIII, Section 9 of the Constitution, the President must appoint the chief justice from a list of at least three nominees screened by the JBC.

The process follows Gesmundo's mandatory retirement upon reaching the age of 70, creating a vacancy at the helm of the judiciary.

Five sitting Supreme Court justices underwent public interviews for the position: Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Rodil Zalameda, Japar Dimaampao and Jose Midas Marquez.

The JBC conducted the interviews in two batches at the Supreme Court En Banc Session Hall.

Leonen and Caguioa appeared before the council on 22 October, while Zalameda, Dimaampao and Marquez completed their interviews on 26 October.

The proceedings gave the candidates an opportunity to discuss their qualifications, leadership philosophies and proposed reforms for the judiciary.

Following the interviews, the JBC will finalize its shortlist for submission to Marcos, who has the constitutional authority to select the next chief justice.

The Constitution requires the President to fill a Supreme Court vacancy within 90 days of its occurrence.

Leonen, as the Court's most senior associate justice, is expected to serve as acting chief justice following Gesmundo's retirement, pending the appointment of his successor.