Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said Manila and Washington are taking a deliberate approach to negotiations on the proposed Pax Silica initiative, stressing the need to settle outstanding issues before signing a formal agreement.

In a radio interview, Romualdez said the two countries must first finalize the terms and requirements of the proposed framework rather than rush its completion ahead of the meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The proposed initiative seeks to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing through a planned economic security zone in New Clark City, Tarlac.

Romualdez said the unresolved provisions were unlikely to be finalized during the two leaders' meeting, as further technical discussions and consultations remain necessary.

"It is better that this process is not rushed," Romualdez said. "Before we sign anything, we want to ensure that every detail is thoroughly vetted and laid out clearly."

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and representatives of the Philippine business sector are expected to continue consultations with their American counterparts to clarify the proposed agreement's scope and economic implications.

The government has also emphasized the need for transparency and stakeholder consultations to ensure that the country's interests are protected.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton clarified that no announcement concerning the Pax Silica Economic Security Zone was scheduled during the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.

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DTI Undersecretary and Board of Investments Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo, meanwhile, said negotiations were progressing, with the government still hoping to finalize the framework before the end of 2026.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has also said the proposed development would operate under Philippine laws, with negotiations continuing on the framework governing the project.

The initiative has drawn concerns from environmental groups and indigenous communities over its possible effects on ancestral lands, local livelihoods and natural resources.