JBC begins interviews for next chief justice

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) began interviews on Thursday, 22 October, for aspirants seeking to become the country's next chief justice, starting with two of the Supreme Court's most senior justices.

The JBC began interviewing Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, while Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa was scheduled to face the panel in the afternoon.

Leonen and Caguioa were appointed by former President Benigno Aquino III and are the two most senior incumbent justices of the high court.

Members of the JBC present on the first day of interviews were Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Rep. Gerville Luistro of Batangas' 2nd District, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Catral Mendoza, retired Court of Tax Appeals Associate Justice Erlinda Piñera Uy, lawyer Jose Mejia, and law professor Nesauro Firme.

The next round of interviews is scheduled for 26 October, when Associate Justices Rodil Zalameda, Japar Dimaampao, and Jose Midas Marquez are set to face the panel.

Former presidential candidate, lawyer, and doctor Jose Montemayor also applied for the chief justice position.

However, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting earlier said the JBC did not consider Montemayor for the position.

Gesmundo is set to retire on 6 November upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.