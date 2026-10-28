DENR confirms second peatland in Leyte, bringing national total to 28

PALO, Leyte — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has confirmed a second peatland in Leyte, bringing the total number of confirmed peatlands in the country to 28.

The DENR’s Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau (ERDB) said the newly confirmed peatland covers an estimated 168.34 hectares, roughly equivalent to 4,000 standard basketball courts. The site is located in Barangays Barayong and Campetik in Palo, near the new provincial capitol and the regional headquarters of the Philippine National Police.

The confirmation followed an assessment conducted by the ERDB through its Watershed and Water Resources Research, Development and Extension Center (WWRRDEC), in coordination with the DENR Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Leyte.

The DENR said soil sampling and field evaluations provided evidence of peat deposits in the area. Eleven soil samples collected from three sampling points showed organic matter content ranging from 10.84 percent to 33.70 percent, with an overall mean of 21.83 percent. Soil pH ranged from 4.28 to 6.11, with an overall mean of 4.94.

According to the DENR, the results met the organic matter criterion for peatlands under the Ramsar Convention’s Briefing Note No. 9, which identifies soils containing at least 20 percent organic matter as one of the criteria used in tropical peatland inventories.

However, the DENR said further field deployment and validation are needed to establish the site’s characteristics and status, as it has yet to fully meet the existing national criteria for peatland classification under DENR Administrative Order No. 2022-06.

A peatland is a type of wetland where waterlogged, oxygen-poor conditions prevent dead plant material from fully decomposing, allowing a thick layer of organic matter called peat to accumulate over thousands of years.

Peatlands function like giant natural sponges, absorbing heavy rainfall and releasing water slowly. This helps reduce flash floods, filter water and buffer against droughts.

Although peatlands cover only about 3 to 4 percent of the Earth’s land surface, studies show they store more carbon than all the world’s forests combined.

The newly identified Palo, Leyte Peatland (PLP) is located southeast of the Leyte Sab-a Basin Peatland (LSBP), another recognized peatland ecosystem in the province. Field observations showed peat deposits reaching depths of up to 150 centimeters, with varying stages of decomposition.

The ERDB assessment also found wetland vegetation in the area, including the multi-stemmed evergreen palm locally known as lumbiya (Metroxylon sagu), basket grass or gaas (Xerotes longifolia), and water lettuce, locally known as cayapo or kiyapo (Pistia stratiotes), along with other associated wetland species.

Since 2018, the ERDB has been conducting peatland research and assessment activities across the country to improve information on their distribution, characteristics and ecological conditions. The bureau also provides technical assistance and disseminates information through publications, webinars, research presentations, story maps and other knowledge-sharing activities.

The ERDB has also developed a technical manual to guide future peatland assessments in different regions of the Philippines.