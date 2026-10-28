INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla (middle) announced a P50-million bounty for capturing Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ (inset) dela Rosa and the creation of a dedicated task force to locate and arrest him during a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa has renewed his appeal for the Supreme Court to stop his possible arrest and surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing a P50-million bounty and the government's designation of him as “armed and dangerous.”

In a 15-page manifestation filed through his lawyers, Dela Rosa urged the High Court to urgently resolve his pending motion for reconsideration and grant a temporary restraining order (TRO) or status quo ante order (SQAO).

His legal team argued that developments since the Court denied his request for interim relief on 20 May 2026 had heightened the threat to his constitutional rights, particularly his right to life.

The filing cited the bounty announced by Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla, the “armed and dangerous” designation used by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police, and the creation of a task force to locate and arrest the senator.

It also pointed to the reported deployment of police tracker teams, including Special Action Force personnel, and a presidential directive for swift police action.

Dela Rosa's lawyers argued that these measures showed the threat of arrest was no longer speculative.

They warned that the bounty could encourage private individuals to attempt to capture the senator outside lawful procedures.

“No court has found Petitioner Dela Rosa to be armed and dangerous,” the manifestation stated.

His lawyers maintained that the designation, combined with the reward, placed his life in “present and serious danger.”

The senator's camp also questioned the legal basis for the bounty, arguing that no Philippine court had issued a warrant for his arrest.

It maintained that an ICC warrant or Interpol notice should not replace the domestic judicial procedures and safeguards it considers necessary before authorities could arrest and surrender him to the international tribunal.

The filing reiterated arguments in Dela Rosa's 1 June motion for reconsideration, including his claim that the government's enforcement measures threatened constitutional rights and that his surrender to The Hague would cause irreparable harm.

On 20 May, the Supreme Court voted 9-5-1 to deny Dela Rosa's request for a TRO or SQAO.

The Court clarified, however, that its ruling covered only the request for interim relief and did not resolve the constitutional and legal questions raised in his main petition.

Dela Rosa is seeking to prevent Philippine authorities from arresting or surrendering him to the ICC on the basis of an international arrest warrant, Interpol notice or similar law enforcement mechanism without a warrant issued by a Philippine court.