Over 8,800 police, gov’t forces to be deployed for ‘Undas’ in Bicol

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol will intensify its security preparations for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ days, or “Undas,” on 1-2 November by mobilizing 8,822 of its personnel and other government forces.

UNDAS COPS. Police personnel conduct information drives in cemeteries in Albay province ahead of the observance of All Saints' and All Souls' days on 1-2 November.

NAGA CITY – The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol is set to mobilize 8,822 of its personnel and other government forces as part of its preparations to maintain peace and order during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ days, or “Undas,” next week.

The Bicol police, under the leadership of its regional director Police Brigadier General Randy Glenn Silvio, said in a press release issued Monday, 26 October, that it is intensifying its security preparations for the observance of “Undas” on 1-2 November.

The agency said it will deploy 4,024 cops across the region “to ensure public safety, maintain peace and order, and provide assistance to the public.”

“The deployment will be augmented by 4,798 personnel from other law enforcement agencies, government units, and force multipliers, bringing the total number of personnel to 8,822,” the Bicol police said.

They will be deployed to 288 identified public and private cemeteries and 312 columbaria throughout the region, it added.

These personnel will be tasked to manage the anticipated increase in traffic and public movement in and around cemeteries, columbaria, and other places where families will gather for the remembrance of the departed. The PNP Bicol said it is anticipating thousands of residents and visitors to fill major roads, transportation terminals, cemeteries, tourist destinations, and other public places.

Meanwhile, police presence will also be heightened in major thoroughfares, transport hubs, commercial areas, and other convergence points where large crowds and heavy traffic are expected. Some 284 police assistance desks will also be established to provide immediate assistance to the public.

Cops will also conduct regular patrols, visibility operations, and other proactive security activities to prevent crimes that may occur during the holiday period. Traffic management teams will also be deployed to help ease congestion and maintain orderly traffic movement to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists, particularly in areas surrounding cemeteries and other frequently visited locations.