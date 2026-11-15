Sorsogon assesses readiness amid increased activity around Bulusan Volcano

According to the 24-hour monitoring by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Mount Bulusan recorded 437 volcano-tectonic earthquakes, 139 of which were logged just after 12 a.m. of Sunday.

WAR ROOM. Disaster response officials of Sorsogon province view monitoring updates from Mount Bulusan on Sunday, 15 November, in the Sorsogon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office war room after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded increased activity around the volcano.

NAGA CITY – The Sorsogon provincial government conducted an emergency meeting morning of Sunday, 15 November, after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded an increase in activity around Mount Bulusan.

Provincial Administrator Franco Eric Ravanilla led the meeting at the Sorsogon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office war room at the capitol in Sorsogon City. The Sorsogon Provincial Information Office (SPIO) said the meeting also included the disaster response officials from Bulusan, Irosin, Juban, Casiguran, Barcelona, and Gubat, the six towns that share the slopes of the volcano.

At the meeting, the Bureau of Fire Protection assured that its 10 fire trucks and 159 personnel are ready to respond should there be a need for evacuations.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development said they currently have 2,400 food packs to add to the ones already stored at the local government units of the six municipalities. These food packs will be immediately distributed to families that may be affected.

The SPIO also said that disaster response officials are readying their evacuation centers, health personnel, facemasks for distribution and other facilities and equipment. Monitoring in the hot spring in Irosin and other areas continues.

According to the 24-hour monitoring by Phivolcs, Mount Bulusan recorded 437 volcano-tectonic earthquakes, 139 of which were logged just after 12 a.m. of Sunday. This is a significant increase from the 49 volcanic earthquakes that was detected on Saturday, 14 November.

Its daily sulfur dioxide emission remains at 527 tonnes since 9 November.