In a statement released a few hours after the declaration of the suspension, the Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST) administration said the threat was reportedly received by its College Administration in the morning.

The facade of the Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST).

NAGA CITY – A bomb threat caused the administration of the Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST) in this city to send all of its students, teachers, and non-teaching staff home and suspend face-to-face classes and work noon of Saturday, 14 November.

In a statement released a few hours after the declaration of the suspension, the BISCAST administration said the threat was reportedly received by its College Administration in the morning.

The school administration, upon recommendation and guidance of the Philippine National Police and other concerned authorities, implemented the precautionary measure to secure its students, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

“All face-to-face classes are hereby suspended effective immediately until further notice. To ensure the continuity of instruction while prioritizing everyone's safety, all scheduled afternoon classes shall shift to synchronous and asynchronous online learning modality,” the statement said.

Work operations in all offices and units were also temporarily suspended.

The Naga City police responded to the reported bomb threat at the school with the Naga Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team. They conducted a thorough inspection and security sweeping of the entire school premises.

They confirmed that there was no bomb or explosive device within the school premises.

“The Naga City Police Office takes every bomb threat seriously and will never take such incidents lightly, regardless of whether they turn out to be false alarms,” the Naga City police said in a separate statement.