Initial investigations revealed that the family was riding a hauler, a motorcycle with a sidecar that transports agricultural products, while on their way home for lunch when they were ambushed by the suspects in Sipocot, Camarines Sur.

CRASHED. Police put up caution tapes to cordon off the area where a couple and their 9-year-old daughter were found with gunshot wounds, with this crashed hauler that they were using as transportation service, in an apparent shooting incident in Sipocot, Camarines Sur on Monday, 16 November.

NAGA CITY – A couple and their 9-year-old daughter were shot and killed by still unidentified perpetrators before noon Monday, 16 November, in Sipocot town in Camarines Sur province.

The Camarines Sur police, in a statement Tuesday, 17 November, expressed its condemnation over the shooting incident that caused the deaths of the family of three at Sitio Dagupan, Barangay South Villazar at around 11:45 a.m.

“Three victims were found with fatal gunshot-related injuries, with one minor initially rushed to the Sipocot District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” the police statement said.

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Although the Camarines Sur police did not identify the victims in their reports and statements, relatives revealed that they were Francis De Jesus, his wife Jhean Navales, and their daughter Princess De Jesus. A relative, who refused to be named in this report, said Jhean was four months pregnant.

Initial investigations revealed that the family was riding a hauler, a motorcycle with a sidecar that transports agricultural products, while on their way home for lunch when they were ambushed by the suspects.

The Camarines Sur police said responding investigators recovered a fired cartridge case, a slug, and a misfired bullet at the scene.

An intensive follow-up investigation was launched by the Sipocot police to look for available security camera footage for forward and backward tracking to identify the suspects.