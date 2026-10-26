Marian Rivera denies ‘padlock’ rumor

Marian Rivera finally shares the story behind the “padlock” showbiz urban legend

After years of speculation surrounding one of Philippine showbiz’s most talked-about controversies, Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera has finally addressed the infamous “padlock issue,” firmly denying that the alleged incident ever happened.

During her guest appearance on Gandang Gabi Vice on October 25, 2026, Marian was directly asked by host Vice Ganda about the long-standing rumor that had followed her career for years.

“Is it an urban legend? ’Yung padlock-padlock na ’yan dati. Did it really happen?” Vice asked.

Marian did not hesitate to clarify the matter, explaining that she and the other person involved in the old controversy had already settled their differences privately a long time ago.

“’Yung totoo niyan, maayos na kaming dalawa. Noon pa man, way, way back na at hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan,” she revealed.

The actress recalled that their reconciliation happened when the other personality appeared as a guest on her former television program, Marian.

According to Marian, members of the production staff first asked whether she would be comfortable inviting the person involved in the controversy.

“Nag-guest kasi siya sa Marian show. Sabi sa akin nung staff doon, ‘Okay ba, i-guest ko si ganito?’ Sabi ko, ‘Of course, sige.’”

She continued, “Pumunta siya. Nagkita kaming dalawa. Nag-sorry siya sa akin.”

For Marian, that private conversation was enough to settle whatever misunderstanding had existed between them.

She explained that some of the stories circulating publicly did not accurately reflect what had happened.

“So from there, alam niya na may mga nangyari na hindi naman talagang nangyari. Para sa akin, hindi ko na kailangan i-explain sa social media,” she said.

The actress also admitted that she had deliberately avoided discussing the controversy publicly because she believed explanations would not necessarily change people’s opinions.

“Alam mo, buong buhay ko never ko itong pinag-uusapan kasi kahit anong paliwanag mo sa tao, nakadikit na sa utak nila ’yung totoong nangyari,” Marian explained.

What mattered more to her was that she and the other person had already reached an understanding and moved forward.

“So, okay na ako doon. Ang mahalaga kaming dalawa, ’pag nagkikita kami, okay na kami. At ako para sa akin, napatawad ko na siya.”

However, Vice Ganda wanted to settle the central question surrounding the controversial story once and for all.

“Pero kung ang tanong mo ay, ‘Nangyari ba talaga?’ HINDI!” Marian emphatically declared.

Vice followed up by asking, “So, the padlock thing never happened?”

“Never,” Marian answered.

Her straightforward denial marked a rare public clarification of an issue that had circulated in entertainment circles for years.

Although the controversy had long been associated with her public image, Marian made it clear that she had already put the matter behind her.

Rather than continuing to revisit old disagreements, the actress emphasized the importance of forgiveness, reconciliation and resolving personal differences away from public scrutiny.

Her revelations also offered a different perspective on the rumors that had surrounded her throughout her career.

For Marian, the most important thing was not convincing everyone to believe her version of events, but knowing that the people directly involved had already made peace.