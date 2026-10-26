Philippines, Japan, US conclude 22nd maritime drill

Peaceful waters In a historic first, the Philippine Navy and the Indian Navy undertook maritime drills in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday, concluding undeterred, as scheduled, in spite of Chinese Navy presence in nearby waters. In photo is the Philippine Navy's BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06) that sailed alongside the Indian Navy’s guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi (D61), fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57) and anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan (P30). (Inset) Indian Navy personnel aboard the INS Delhi (D61) acknowledge Philippine Navy crew aboard the BRP Jose Rizal (FF160) during the passing exercise on Monday, 4 August.

Photographs by Lade Kabagani for DAILY TRIBUNE