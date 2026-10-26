Philippines, Japan, US conclude 22nd maritime drill
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced Monday, October 26, the successful conclusion of the 22nd Philippines-Japan-United States Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) in the West Philippine Sea.
The six-day exercise, held from October 19 to 24, involved the AFP, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and United States Pacific Command (USPACOM).
The AFP deployed BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), an AW109 helicopter, a C-208B aircraft and a search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, while the Philippine Coast Guard fielded BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301).
The United States deployed USCGC Bertholf and an MH-65 helicopter, while the JMSDF sent JS Kirisame and an SH-60K helicopter.
Participating forces conducted communication exercises (COMMEX), division tactics (DIVTACS), photo exercises (PHOTOEX), deck landing qualifications and vertical replenishment (DLQ/VERTREP), maritime domain awareness (MDA) activities, and search-and-rescue operations.
The activities aimed to strengthen coordination in logistics, maritime security and emergency response among the three countries.
The AFP said the successful conduct of the 22nd MMCA reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Japan and the United States while promoting a free, open and rules-based maritime environment.