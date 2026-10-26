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Philippines, Japan, US conclude 22nd maritime drill

Jing Villamente··1 MIN READ

Peaceful waters In a historic first, the Philippine Navy and the Indian Navy undertook maritime drills in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday, concluding undeterred, as scheduled, in spite of Chinese Navy presence in nearby waters. In photo is the Philippine Navy's BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06) that sailed alongside the Indian Navy’s guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi (D61), fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57) and anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan (P30). (Inset) Indian Navy personnel aboard the INS Delhi (D61) acknowledge Philippine Navy crew aboard the BRP Jose Rizal (FF160) during the passing exercise on Monday, 4 August.

Peaceful waters In a historic first, the Philippine Navy and the Indian Navy undertook maritime drills in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday, concluding undeterred, as scheduled, in spite of Chinese Navy presence in nearby waters. In photo is the Philippine Navy's BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06) that sailed alongside the Indian Navy’s guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi (D61), fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57) and anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan (P30). (Inset) Indian Navy personnel aboard the INS Delhi (D61) acknowledge Philippine Navy crew aboard the BRP Jose Rizal (FF160) during the passing exercise on Monday, 4 August.

Photographs by Lade Kabagani for DAILY TRIBUNE

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The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced Monday, October 26, the successful conclusion of the 22nd Philippines-Japan-United States Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) in the West Philippine Sea.

The six-day exercise, held from October 19 to 24, involved the AFP, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and United States Pacific Command (USPACOM).

The AFP deployed BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), an AW109 helicopter, a C-208B aircraft and a search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, while the Philippine Coast Guard fielded BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301).

The United States deployed USCGC Bertholf and an MH-65 helicopter, while the JMSDF sent JS Kirisame and an SH-60K helicopter.

Participating forces conducted communication exercises (COMMEX), division tactics (DIVTACS), photo exercises (PHOTOEX), deck landing qualifications and vertical replenishment (DLQ/VERTREP), maritime domain awareness (MDA) activities, and search-and-rescue operations.

The activities aimed to strengthen coordination in logistics, maritime security and emergency response among the three countries.

The AFP said the successful conduct of the 22nd MMCA reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Japan and the United States while promoting a free, open and rules-based maritime environment.