Dr. Annaliza Victoriano turns pain into purpose

Dr. Annaliza C. Victoriano looks back on her humble journey to success

Behind every successful woman is a story of sacrifice, perseverance, and dreams that once seemed impossible to achieve. For Dr. Annaliza C. Victoriano, success is not simply measured by the business she has built or the professional titles she has earned, but by the lives she continues to inspire and the challenges she has overcome.

A registered nurse, licensed professional teacher, educator, and entrepreneur, Dr. Victoriano is the founder, owner, and president of the Professional Academic Review Center (PARC), an educational institution that has grown from a promising venture in 2019 into a nationwide network with more than 60 branches.

But behind her remarkable accomplishments is a deeply personal journey marked by childhood ambitions, the painful loss of her husband, and the determination of a mother who refused to give up on life.

A little girl with many dreams

Long before she became a successful entrepreneur, Victoriano was a young girl with an imagination filled with possibilities.

Unlike children who dream of pursuing just one profession, she wanted to become a teacher, nurse, doctor, and businesswoman.

As a child, she would gather her cousins and pretend to be their teacher. On other occasions, she would play doctor, treating her siblings and cousins as imaginary patients.

Her entrepreneurial instincts also appeared early. While attending school, she enjoyed selling different items to her classmates.

Looking back, she realizes that those childhood games and small business ventures were early glimpses of the woman she would eventually become.

“Dami kong gusto. Maging teacher, nurse, doctor, businesswoman,” she recalled in an interview with Daily Tribune.

“Noong bata ako, tinuturuan ko na mga pinsan ko habang naglalaro kami kasi pangarap ko maging teacher. Then biglang nag-iba, gusto ko na maging negosyante kaya sa school, kung anu-ano binebenta ko sa mga classmates ko.”

Her dreams of entering the medical profession also influenced her childhood activities.

“Gusto ko mag-nurse at doctor. Naglalaro kami ng mga pinsan at kapatid ko na kunwari pasyente sila at ako ang maggagamot sa kanila.”

Today, she finds herself reflecting on how many of those seemingly unrelated dreams have come together.

“Ngayon ko lang na-realize habang sinasagot ko mga tanong mo, nakuha ko pala lahat ng pangarap ko. Naging nurse dahil RN ako ngayon, naging teacher dahil LPT ako ngayon, at naging businesswoman dahil sa review center na meron ako ngayon.”

She added a realization that could inspire anyone still working toward a dream:

“Yung akala mo na impossible, makukuha mo pala nang sabay-sabay.”

Turning personal experience into an opportunity to help others

The idea of establishing her own review center did not begin with a desire to build a business empire.

Instead, it came from her experience as a nursing graduate preparing for the licensure examination.

Determined to pass, she enrolled in several review centers, spending approximately one month in one institution before trying others.

She eventually attended nearly three review centers, appreciating the quality of instruction each provided.

However, she noticed a common challenge: review classes generally required students to attend from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

While this arrangement worked for many fresh graduates, it was particularly difficult for working professionals, parents, and older examinees.

She remembered classmates who struggled to balance their responsibilities with their desire to earn a professional license.

“Nurse ako at naranasan ko ring mag-review tulad ng lahat na gustong maging professional. Ang gagaling ng mga review center na napuntahan ko,” she shared.

But witnessing the difficulties of her fellow reviewees changed her perspective.

“Napansin ko lang, kailangan mo talagang um-attend ng Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eh marami akong kasabay na may edad na, may anak na, may work na.”

For Victoriano, these were not simply scheduling problems. They represented barriers that prevented deserving individuals from pursuing better opportunities.

She began imagining an institution that could accommodate students with different circumstances and learning needs.

“Doon ako na-inspire na magtayo ng sarili kong review center. Sabi ko, kailangan may options. Kailangan makagawa ako ng program na pasok sa pangangailangan nila, yung personalized.”

Her goal was to provide opportunities for working individuals, parents, fresh graduates, and older learners who needed additional guidance.

“Para kahit may work, makakapasok pa rin sa review. Kahit may anak, makakagawa ng paraan para makapasok pa rin. Yung nahihirapang makahabol at intindihin ang lecture dahil medyo may edad na.”

She emphasized that the inspiration behind her business was always rooted in the experiences of others.

“Kaya ako nagtayo ng review center because of them.”

From one vision to more than 60 branches

In September 2019, Victoriano established the Professional Academic Review Center with a mission to make quality licensure examination preparation more affordable, accessible, and responsive to the needs of Filipino learners.

What started as an educational venture gradually developed into a growing institution offering specialized review programs for aspiring teachers, criminologists, nurses, social workers, and psychometricians, as well as individuals preparing for the Civil Service Examination.

Her approach emphasizes personalized learning, academic preparation, mentorship, and flexible opportunities for individuals balancing education with family and employment.

Beginning in 2023, PARC accelerated its expansion by establishing branches in different parts of the Philippines.

Today, the institution reports operating more than 60 branches nationwide, bringing its review programs closer to aspiring professionals.

Under Victoriano’s leadership, PARC has also built its reputation around board examination preparation, academic support, and the achievements of its reviewees.

For its founder, however, the institution represents something greater than business expansion.

It is the realization of a promise she made to herself: to help individuals pursue professional advancement regardless of their age, employment status, or personal responsibilities.

The heartbreak that almost broke her

Despite her professional accomplishments, Victoriano’s journey has not been without devastating personal challenges.

Behind the image of a determined businesswoman is a wife and mother who endured one of life’s most painful experiences.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, her husband became seriously ill.

For approximately two years, hospital visits became part of their lives as the family struggled with his health condition.

Eventually, her husband passed away.

His death left Victoriano facing overwhelming grief, uncertainty, and the responsibility of moving forward without her life partner.

“Pandemic. Yung two years ka pabalik-balik sa hospital dahil nagkasakit ang asawa ko, then after, kinuha din siya,” she recalled.

The emotional pain was accompanied by countless questions about the future.

“Daming pagdududa, daming panghihinayang, daming tanong kung kakayanin ko na wala siya.”

As a mother, she worried about what would happen to her children and how she could continue providing for them while dealing with her own grief.

“Paano kami ng mga anak ko? Paano ako? Paano kami?”

There were moments when the sadness became so overwhelming that she struggled to find a reason to continue.

“Yung parang gusto mo na ring sumunod, pero paano din yung maiiwan ko?”

It was a heartbreaking chapter that tested her emotional strength far beyond the challenges of managing a business.

Yet amid the darkness, she found reasons to keep going.

Her children and family became her source of strength, reminding her that although life would never be the same, there was still a future worth fighting for.

“Mahirap, sobrang hirap, sobrang sakit. Pero dahil sa tulong ng pamilya ko, mga anak ko, kinaya at kinakaya.”

Her words reveal an important truth about her journey: healing is not always about forgetting the pain, but learning to carry it while continuing to live.

Finding strength in family and gratitude

Today, Victoriano continues to build her educational institution while honoring the people who helped her survive her most difficult moments.

When asked whom she would never forget on her journey toward success, she immediately acknowledged her family, particularly her children.

She also expressed gratitude to the friends who stood beside her, the people who believed in her abilities, and the employees who helped sustain and develop her businesses.

“Mga taong naging inspiration ko, pamilya ko, mga anak ko, mga taong sumusuporta at laging nandiyan para sa akin,” she said.

“Mga kaibigan na nagpakita ng malasakit at mga katrabaho na nagpapahalaga sa mga negosyo na meron kami.”

For Victoriano, these relationships are reminders that success is never achieved entirely alone.

Behind every milestone are people who offer encouragement, lend a helping hand, and provide strength during moments of uncertainty.

An educator with a mission beyond success

Victoriano’s academic and professional background reflects her lifelong commitment to learning.

Aside from being a licensed professional teacher and registered nurse, her listed credentials include a Doctor of Minister in Education (DMEd), Master of Minister in Education (MMEd), and certification as an Intravenous Therapy preceptor.

Her experience in education and healthcare has helped shape her approach to professional review programs.

More importantly, she understands the sacrifices of examinees because she once experienced the same pressures herself.

She knows what it means to prepare for a major examination, struggle with demanding schedules, and hope that years of studying will eventually lead to a professional license.

That understanding remains central to her leadership philosophy.

At PARC, the emphasis is not simply on preparing students to answer examination questions, but on helping them develop confidence, discipline, and the determination to pursue their ambitions.

A success story written through courage

From a little girl who dreamed of becoming several things at once to a woman leading a nationwide educational institution, Dr. Annaliza Victoriano’s journey illustrates how ambition can evolve into a meaningful purpose.

She has experienced the excitement of achieving professional milestones and the devastating heartbreak of losing someone she loved.

She has known moments of confidence and periods when the future seemed uncertain.

Yet she continues to move forward.

Her story is especially meaningful for women who are raising children, rebuilding their lives after loss, pursuing delayed ambitions, or wondering whether it is too late to begin again.

Victoriano’s accomplishments show that success does not always follow a straight path. Sometimes it emerges from personal struggles, unexpected responsibilities, and a sincere desire to make life better for others.

Today, every new PARC branch and every aspiring professional who enters its classrooms represents another chapter in the dream she began building in 2019.

And perhaps her greatest achievement is not the number of branches she has established or the professional credentials attached to her name.

It is the courage to transform her own experiences into opportunities for others while continuing to find purpose after profound personal loss.

For Dr. Annaliza Victoriano, success is more than reaching the top.