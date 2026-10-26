Enrile defends CEZA amid scrutiny over performance

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Katrina Ponce Enrile defended the agency’s continued relevance, saying infrastructure gaps, investment challenges and the long-term development needs of Cagayan should be considered in assessing its performance.

In the second part of her statement addressing recent reports about CEZA, Enrile argued that the agency’s unfinished development goals should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that it has outlived its usefulness.

She said CEZA was established under Republic Act 7922 to develop the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport, attract investments, generate employment and stimulate economic activity in northeastern Luzon.

Unlike established economic centers, however, the region still needs infrastructure and other resources to compete for investors, she said.

“CEZA must help create them,” Enrile said, referring to the transportation, port, airport, electricity, telecommunications and labor infrastructure needed to attract businesses.

She maintained that the agency’s mandate remains relevant despite the difficulties of building the necessary facilities and attracting investors.

Enrile cited the development of Port Irene in Santa Ana, the utilization of Cagayan North International Airport in Lal-lo and the exploration of aerospace and space-related industries as initiatives intended to expand the region’s economic opportunities.

She said attracting investors would remain difficult without the infrastructure required to support commercial operations.

Port Irene, she said, has a geographic position that warrants further commercial assessment, while the airport represents an existing asset whose potential could be better utilized.

Enrile acknowledged that these initiatives must undergo proper feasibility studies and comply with financial, environmental and regulatory requirements.

However, she cautioned against dismissing projects simply because they involve ambitious development goals.

“If we limit our vision to what Cagayan already possesses, we condemn the region to remain within the limitations of its past,” she said.

Enrile also disclosed plans to repurpose a golf course development undertaken during the previous administration into a hotel and a trap and skeet shooting facility.

She said the plan seeks to give an existing development a more productive use while creating opportunities for tourism, sports and competitive training.

The proposed facility could also provide young Filipinos outside major metropolitan areas access to specialized sporting facilities, potentially helping develop athletes who could compete internationally, she said.

Enrile added that the project would have to meet applicable safety, environmental, regulatory and sporting standards.

She said the objective was to avoid leaving existing assets underutilized and instead develop facilities that could contribute to economic activity.

The CEZA chief also cited the occupancy of previously empty buildings within the economic zone as an indication of progress.

According to Enrile, buildings that had previously stood vacant are now fully occupied, while a facility still under construction has already secured a tenant.

She said occupancy should be considered alongside construction when evaluating infrastructure projects, arguing that buildings must generate business activity, employment and revenue to justify the resources invested in them.

“Development should not be measured by the number of buildings we construct, but by the economic purpose those buildings ultimately serve,” she said.

However, her statement did not provide the names of the tenants, the number of jobs generated or the financial details of the developments.

Enrile stressed that CEZA is not a local government unit and should be assessed according to its statutory responsibilities.

She said the agency is primarily tasked with attracting investments, facilitating enterprise, developing the economic zone and generating employment opportunities, while basic municipal services and local community administration fall under the appropriate local government authorities.

She also cited national recognition received by CEZA’s employment facilitation efforts, crediting agency personnel for their work despite the institution’s financial and infrastructure challenges.

The statement did not identify the recognition or provide employment figures to quantify the results.

Enrile also addressed criticism concerning her family’s investments in Cagayan, saying the Enriles had previously been accused of investing elsewhere rather than in their home province.

She said current efforts to pursue investments and development opportunities in Cagayan had also attracted suspicion.

“If we do not invest, we are accused of neglecting our province. If we do invest, we are accused of pursuing our own interests,” Enrile said.

She maintained that investments should be assessed based on their legality, transparency, economic merits and contribution to the community rather than the identities of the people associated with them.

Enrile acknowledged that public office requires a clear distinction between public responsibilities and private interests, adding that she accepts the need for that separation.

Enrile said she welcomes scrutiny of CEZA’s financial sustainability, investments, use of facilities and economic contributions but urged critics to consider the agency’s broader mandate and the challenges facing the region.

She acknowledged that CEZA had yet to accomplish everything it was established to do, but argued that unfinished projects do not necessarily mean the institution has failed.

“There is a difference between an institution that has lost its relevance and one that has not yet been given the conditions necessary to realize its full potential,” she said.

She added that any assessment should examine financial statements alongside infrastructure limitations, regulatory changes, economic opportunities and institutional reforms.

While defending the agency’s continued role, Enrile said its performance should ultimately be measured by its ability to attract sustainable investments and generate lasting economic benefits for Cagayan.

“CEZA is not my personal institution. It was created by law to serve a public purpose,” she said, adding that her stewardship of the agency is temporary but its decisions could affect the province for generations.