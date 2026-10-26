Cordillera schools bring indigenous traditions into classrooms

BAGUIO CITY — High school students in the Cordillera will have more opportunities to deepen their appreciation of their cultural roots as schools integrate indigenous knowledge and traditional practices into classroom instruction.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cordillera is incorporating indigenous knowledge and cultural practices into public school education through its Indigenous Peoples Education Program and the Strengthened Senior High School (SHS) Curriculum.

School-based initiatives across the region expose students to traditional craftsmanship, including weaving, pottery, gong making, tattooing and wood carving, providing opportunities to preserve local heritage while developing practical vocational skills.

In Abra, Peñarrubia Integrated School teaches natural dyeing, embroidery and loom weaving, while San Quintin National High School offers instruction in "kattukkong" making, the traditional production of headgear using dried tabungaw, or bottle gourd shells.

In Baguio City, Pines City National High School (PCNHS) incorporates traditional weaving and garment making into its e-PADAIT initiative, combining heritage crafts with digital marketing and online selling to help Technical-Vocational-Livelihood students explore business opportunities.

In Benguet, Lepanto National High School in Mankayan offers gong-making lessons, teaching students the craftsmanship behind instruments central to Cordilleran rituals and gatherings.

Several schools in Ifugao integrate specialized electives across different grade levels.

Namulditan Senior High School provides training in handloom and upright weaving, while Gohang National High School offers handloom weaving, craft weaving and carving at the junior high school level.

Hungduan National High School offers wood carving, Kiangan National High School teaches traditional winemaking, Asipulo National High School provides handloom weaving instruction, and Munggayang National High School teaches mun-udi, or traditional blacksmithing.

Schools in Kalinga focus on specialized local art forms.

Lubuagan Senior High School teaches backstrap weaving, Central Pasil National High School offers pottery making, and Southern Tinglayan National High School covers the cultural significance and safe practices of traditional tattooing.

In Mountain Province, Otucan-Bila National High School in Bauko provides pottery classes, while Sadanga National Technical Agricultural Vocational Arts and Skills Trade High School offers training in traditional stonewalling.

Traditional backstrap weaving is also taught at Guinzadan National High School and the Tadian School of Arts and Trades.

These specialized learning programs rely on guidance from community elders, local artisans and culture bearers to ensure authentic instruction.