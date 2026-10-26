Jeo Ong wins over viewers with humility on ‘PBB’

Just 24 hours after entering Bahay ni Kuya, Jeo Ong is already making a strong impression on viewers of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0, not because of his famous family background, but because of his willingness to help, positive attitude and down-to-earth personality.

The 18-year-old housemate from Puerto Princesa, Palawan, whose real name is Jeremiah Emmanuel Ong, officially entered the reality television competition on October 24, 2026, carrying the moniker “Adventure Boy-Next-Door ng Palawan.”

While some viewers initially recognized him as the son of popular social media personality Geo Ong and Janice Ong of the well-known Ong Fam, Jeo is gradually establishing his own identity inside the PBB house.

During his first day, the young content creator quickly demonstrated that he was not afraid of household responsibilities.

At dinner, Jeo reportedly took the initiative to arrange the table, clear leftover food and wash the dishes without making a fuss.

His willingness to participate in everyday chores earned positive reactions from viewers who appreciated his helpful nature despite growing up in a popular social media family.

He also quickly developed a friendship with fellow housemate Primo Alterado, showing his ability to connect with people from different backgrounds.

Beyond household chores, Jeo displayed his entertaining side by performing a rap number for his fellow housemates, bringing laughter and energy to the group.

His practical skills also came in handy when he prepared fried tilapia, demonstrating that he could contribute to meal preparations inside Bahay ni Kuya.

During their first group task, Jeo reportedly showed cooperation and teamwork, making himself a useful member of the group.

These early moments have helped create a favorable impression of the young housemate, with supporters describing him as hardworking, approachable and genuinely willing to lend a hand.

Who is Jeo Ong?

Born on December 21, 2007, Jeo grew up in a family familiar to millions of Filipino social media users.

His father, Geo Ong, is known for his music, vlogs and outdoor adventures, while his mother, Janice Ong, is also a familiar personality through the family’s online content.

Together, the Ong Fam has attracted a loyal following through videos featuring family life, travel and outdoor experiences.

Jeo recently completed his senior high school education under the Accountancy, Business and Management (ABM) strand at Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities in June 2026.

Outside social media, he enjoys various sports, including basketball, football and skateboarding.

He is also involved in entrepreneurship as a co-owner of the family’s clothing brand, Masid.

Despite his relatively privileged upbringing, Jeo’s early days inside the PBB house have shown a young man willing to work alongside his fellow housemates and take responsibility for ordinary tasks.

His participation in the reality show also marks an opportunity to step outside his family’s established online identity and introduce himself to a wider television audience.

For viewers familiar with the Ong Fam, his appearance offers a chance to discover another side of Jeo beyond the family’s adventures and social media content.

With the competition only beginning, it remains to be seen how he will handle the more demanding challenges, emotional pressures and inevitable conflicts that come with living inside Bahay ni Kuya.

Nevertheless, his first 24 hours have already given viewers several reasons to take notice.

From washing dishes and preparing meals to entertaining his housemates and participating in group activities, Jeo is showing that making a good impression does not always require grand gestures.

Sometimes, simply being helpful, respectful and willing to contribute can make someone stand out.