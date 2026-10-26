NIA Region 1 trains personnel on dam safety management

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region 1 conducted a four-day training program on dam safety management at the NIA-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System (MARIIS) to strengthen personnel capabilities in dam inspection, monitoring and maintenance.

The training brought together personnel from the regional office, irrigation management offices (IMOs) and NIA Central Office to improve technical knowledge and promote effective practices in managing dam safety and maintaining irrigation infrastructure.

The activity was organized by NIA Region 1 in collaboration with NIA-MARIIS and the NIA Central Office.

The training focused on inspection, monitoring and maintenance practices intended to strengthen dam safety management and support the long-term reliability of irrigation infrastructure.