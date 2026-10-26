Klarisse de Guzman mourns death of beloved mother

Kapamilya singer Klarisse de Guzman is grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Esnobie de Guzman, sharing an emotional farewell that touched the hearts of her supporters.

The singer confirmed the heartbreaking news through a social media post on Saturday, October 24, expressing her deep love for her mother and finding comfort in the thought that her parents are now reunited.

“Mahal na mahal kita, Mama ko. Iyakap mo na lang ako kay Papa ah. Mahal na mahal ko kayo,” Klarisse wrote.

Her brief but deeply personal message reflected the pain of losing a parent and the enduring bond she shares with both her mother and late father.

Known for her powerful voice and emotional performances, Klarisse now faces a difficult chapter in her personal life as she bids farewell to one of the most important people in her life.

The singer did not disclose further details surrounding her mother’s passing in the shared statement.