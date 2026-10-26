Catherine Wardle bags Miss Teen Universe third place

The Philippines has once again secured a podium finish on the international pageant stage as Catherine Wardle emerged as second runner-up at Miss Teen Universe 2026, held in Cambodia.

Wardle’s impressive performance extended the country’s winning streak in the competition, following Chiara Gottschalk’s first runner-up finish in 2025.

The Filipina beauty queen earned recognition for her confidence, determination and powerful message about youth empowerment, particularly during the question-and-answer portion of the competition.

Asked how she would use the Miss Teen Universe platform to represent and empower teenagers, Wardle delivered a personal response about overcoming doubts and proving that age should never determine someone’s ability to lead.

“I’ve often been told that I was incapable of being a strong leader because I was often the youngest in the room. And yet, I still chose to let my actions rise beyond their doubts,” she declared.

Wardle also highlighted her involvement with local and international organizations, mentioning UNICEF, the World Health Organization and Youth Plan International in discussing her efforts to improve the lives of young people.

She emphasized her desire to amplify the voices of teenagers and provide greater visibility to their concerns through an international platform.

“And as Miss Teen Universe, I want to remind everyone that the limit that people place on us will never be the limit of our potential because look how far I’ve come here at Miss Teen Universe. Thank you,” she concluded.

Her performance ultimately earned her a place among the competition’s top three finishers.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s Leah Reyes Amores captured the Miss Teen Universe 2026 crown, adding another international title to her pageant achievements.

Amores previously won Miss Teen Earth 2025, making her latest victory another milestone in her young pageant career.

Hungary secured the first runner-up position, while the Netherlands, United States, Nigeria and Indonesia completed the remaining runner-up placements.

For the Philippines, Wardle’s achievement continued an encouraging trend in the international competition.

In 2025, Chiara Gottschalk came close to winning the crown when she finished first runner-up. Wardle’s second runner-up placement this year gave the country consecutive podium finishes, further strengthening its presence in international teen pageantry.

Beyond the rankings, Wardle’s message about leadership, self-belief and youth representation became an important part of her pageant journey.

Her achievement also highlighted the growing participation of young Filipinas in international competitions that provide opportunities to promote advocacy, cultural representation and personal development.

Miss Teen Universe 2026 official results