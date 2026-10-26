Two road crashes injure tricycle driver, damage vehicles in Pangasinan

Two separate vehicular accidents in Balungao and Calasiao, Pangasinan, on Sunday, 25 October, left one driver injured and several vehicles damaged, police said.

In Balungao, a 26-year-old tricycle driver was injured after being sideswiped by a motorcycle along a road in the municipality at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the tricycle driver, a resident of Umingan, had parked his black-and-white motorized tricycle on the right shoulder of the road after discovering that one of its side wheels was flat.

While checking the rear portion of the vehicle, he was accidentally sideswiped by a red Honda Click motorcycle traveling eastbound, driven by a 20-year-old resident of Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.

The tricycle driver sustained a head injury and was taken to the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales, Pangasinan, for treatment.

The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a protective helmet but had no driver's license, was unharmed. His motorcycle, which had no license plate attached, sustained damage of undetermined cost.

Police brought the motorcycle rider and the vehicle to the Balungao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

In a separate incident in Calasiao, two vehicles collided along the highway in Barangay Amoboano at around 9:30 p.m.

Initial police investigation showed that a white utility van driven by a 37-year-old company driver from Bulacan was traveling westbound, while a white Hyundai Accent sedan driven by a 40-year-old resident of Calasiao was heading eastbound.

Upon reaching the area, the van allegedly encroached on the sedan's lane, resulting in a collision.

The van sustained damage to its left side, while the sedan suffered heavy damage to its left front bumper and left front tire.

Both drivers were unharmed and were brought to the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital in San Carlos City for alcohol breath testing. Both tested negative, according to police.

The sedan driver reportedly told authorities that he had fallen asleep while driving at the time of the collision.