Suspect in RPG attack on Maguindanao mayor nabbed

A top wanted suspect in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack targeting Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad “Mitra” Ampatuan Sr. in Maguindanao del Sur earlier this year has been arrested following a coordinated police operation, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Monday.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities would continue pursuing leads to identify and arrest the remaining suspects and alleged masterminds behind the attempted assassination.

The suspect, identified as Toraipe Lusod, alias “Aripi Adam,” was allegedly involved in the January 25 RPG attack targeting Ampatuan.

“The arrest marks an important step toward justice but our work does not end with one suspect in custody. We will pursue every lead to identify all those involved, including the alleged masterminds, and ensure that they are held accountable under the law,” Nartatez said.

Lusod was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Barangay Meta, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur, during a joint operation by the Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station, PNP Special Action Force and other police and intelligence units.

He was listed as the No. 1 most wanted person in Maguindanao del Sur and the No. 8 most wanted person in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Nartatez said the arrest demonstrated the determination of law enforcement authorities to ensure accountability for violent attacks, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen peace, public safety and the rule of law.

Police said Lusod was arrested on the strength of warrants for terrorism, frustrated murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Authorities also recovered an M4 rifle and live ammunition from the suspect during the operation.

Lusod is the second person placed under government custody in connection with the alleged assassination attempt after a suspected lookout surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in March.