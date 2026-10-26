Silent Sanctuary's orchestral 'Gabi ng Lambing' sold out

Emotional OPM anthem Silent Sanctuary played their hits for two sold out shows in a row titled "Gabi ng Lambing" at the Mall of Asia Arena from Saturday to Sunday, 24 to 25 October 2026 in Pasay City. The event is Silent Sanctuary's first major arena concert, packing the show with mostly millennials singing hymns such as "14," "Rebound," and "Ikaw Lamang," in a full philharmonic setting enveloped and embellished by the Manila Symphony Orchestra. The band played 26 songs in total for their first major solo arena concert, including nostalgic breaks and guest collaborations from Ashley Gosengfiao, Jeff Bolivar of Soapdish, and Steve Badiola of Typecast.| Aram Lascano for Daily Tribune