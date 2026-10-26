Marian Rivera addresses ‘mataray’ reputation

Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera has finally addressed the long-standing perception that she is intimidating or “mataray,” admitting that her straightforward personality and manner of speaking may sometimes give people the wrong impression.

During her guest appearance on Gandang Gabi Vice on October 25, 2026, Marian was asked by host Vice Ganda how she reacts whenever people describe her as someone with a strong or intimidating personality.

Instead of taking offense, the actress openly acknowledged that her direct approach to communicating could be one reason behind the public’s impression of her.

“Hindi, kasi siguro, deretso akong tao, e. Kapag nagsasalita din ako, medyo may punto. Buti nga, nabawasan na nang kaunti,” Marian explained.

The actress also pointed to her Cavite roots, saying that the way she speaks may naturally sound forceful even when she has no intention of appearing angry or disrespectful.

“Kasi Caviteña ako. Ang punto ko kasi, medyo matigas magsalita ang Cavite. Kahit na parang pakiramdam mo, mahinahon mo sinabi, pero ’yong dating sa tao, parang galit ka,” she continued.

Marian admitted that she has become more conscious of how she communicates, particularly because people may interpret her tone differently from what she actually intends.

“So, baka feeling ko, ganoon. Pero okay lang,” she added.

Her candid response offered viewers a glimpse of the personality behind her glamorous television image.

Throughout her career, Marian has been known for her strong screen presence, outspoken nature and willingness to express herself without hesitation.

While these qualities have contributed to her reputation as one of the entertainment industry’s most recognizable personalities, they have also occasionally led to misconceptions about her attitude.

Rather than denying her strong personality, Marian appeared comfortable acknowledging that her manner of speaking can sometimes be misunderstood.

The exchange with Vice Ganda highlighted how a person’s tone, regional accent and directness can influence the way others perceive their character.

For Marian, being straightforward does not necessarily mean being confrontational.