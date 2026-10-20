Stage IV breast cancer: There is still hope and help available
AstraZeneca’s 19 October media roundtable highlights available treatment options, PhilHealth benefits, and support networks for Filipinos living with metastatic breast cancer.
MANILA, Philippines — A diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer does not mean patients have run out of treatment options, as AstraZeneca and health experts highlighted the importance of access to care and support for Filipinos whose cancer has spread to other parts of the body.
AstraZeneca invited DAILY TRIBUNE and two other media representatives to its October 19 roundtable, “Beyond the Patient: The Ripple Effect of Metastatic Breast Cancer on Filipino Patients and Families,” which brought together health experts and patient advocates to discuss treatment access, government support, and the needs of patients and their families.
Stage IV breast cancer occurs when the disease spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body, such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain. While it remains a serious condition, advances in treatment have given patients more options to manage the disease.
Depending on the cancer subtype and the patient’s condition, treatment options may include hormone therapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. Patients can consult their oncologists to determine the most appropriate treatment for their specific diagnosis.
Financial assistance is also available through PhilHealth’s Z Benefits package, which covers breast cancer from Stage 0 to Stage IV at PhilHealth-contracted health facilities. Patients may also seek guidance from government hospitals and patient advocacy groups.
The ICanServe Foundation connects breast cancer patients with specialists, educational resources, and support networks to help them navigate their diagnosis and treatment.
The message for Breast Cancer Awareness Month is clear: Even when breast cancer has spread, there is still hope. Patients and their families can seek medical advice, explore available treatments, and access support services to help them through the journey.