Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) is promoting a more informed approach to breast cancer care, urging patients to better understand their diagnosis, explore treatment options and take an active role in decisions throughout their cancer journey.

During its Breast Cancer Awareness Month celebration themed “Knowledge is Power,” MDH specialists emphasized that access to reliable information, coupled with early detection and open discussions with doctors, can help patients navigate increasingly varied approaches to cancer screening and treatment.

Dr. Antonio Villanon, widely recognized as the father of medical oncology in the Philippines, stressed that patients should not hesitate to ask questions about their diagnosis and the options available to them.

“Knowledge is power. Education is for all. We should know what needs to be done,” Villanon said.

He encouraged patients to ask questions when presented with a treatment plan, noting that cancer care can involve different approaches, including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy and newer personalized treatments.