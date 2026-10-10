Makati Med opens center for rare brain disease

Launched Friday, 9 October, the centers offer advanced diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for patients with Moyamoya disease and other conditions affecting blood circulation in the brain.

The Makati Medical Center has inaugurated its Comprehensive Neurovascular Center and Philippine Moyamoya Center, expanding specialized care for Filipinos with rare and complex brain conditions.

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Dr. Cymbeline B. Perez-Santiago, chairperson of the Department of Neurology at Makati Med, described the launch as a significant step toward improving care for patients with complex neurological conditions.

"The official launch of the Comprehensive Neurovascular Center and Philippine Moyamoya Center represents a monumental leap forward. For years, patients facing complex neurovascular conditions and rare diseases like Moyamoya have carried a heavy burden. Today, we tell them: Your hope is here," she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Guillermo Victorino T. Liabres, co-chairman of the Comprehensive Neurovascular Center, said the initiative aims to improve treatment and address gaps in understanding Moyamoya disease among Filipino patients.

"It was a result of the dedication, the passion of the neurosciences of MakatiMed, the neurologists and the surgeons, that we had to establish a center that would actually be a proponent in managing this disease," Liabres said.

What is Moyamoya disease?

Moyamoya is a rare, progressive disease that causes the narrowing of major arteries supplying blood to the brain, increasing the risk of stroke.

Its name comes from the Japanese term meaning "puff of smoke," describing the appearance of abnormal blood vessels on brain imaging.

"When we talk about Moyamoya disease, there are two things that we need to know. Number one, it's progressive. Number two, there is no cure," Liabres explained.

As the arteries narrow, smaller blood vessels develop to compensate for reduced blood flow. However, these fragile vessels may rupture, causing bleeding in the brain.

While there is no known cure, brain bypass surgery can improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of complications in selected patients.

"Since there is no way that we can stop the progression of Moyamoya, eventually the blood vessels will die off. So that's why we do the brain bypass procedure. The purpose of brain bypass is actually to improve blood flow going to the brain," Liabres said.

Advancing specialized care

The Philippine Moyamoya Center also seeks to address the lack of local research on the disease, whose exact incidence and prevalence in the country remain unknown.

Liabres said Moyamoya may be underdiagnosed in the Philippines, noting that improved diagnostic capabilities have led to more cases being identified.

"More than being a proponent, it's actually knowing the exact incidence, how the disease behaves in the Philippines. So as long as we don't understand the disease, then we cannot come up with the best treatment strategy for it," he said.

To address these gaps, the center will bring together advanced diagnostic services, specialized surgery and multidisciplinary care while collecting patient data to improve treatment strategies.

It also plans to pursue genetic research and provide training opportunities for neurosurgeons.

Building on Makati Med's history of pioneering medical advancements, the centers aim to extend specialized care to patients with other brain and spinal vascular conditions.