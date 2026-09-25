The Medical City Clinic has relaunched its phacoemulsification service at SM North EDSA in Quezon City, expanding access to cataract surgery in an outpatient setting.
Phacoemulsification uses a small incision to remove the eye's cloudy natural lens and replace it with an artificial intraocular lens.
The clinic said the procedure uses ophthalmic technology, including the CENTURION Vision System and LUXOR Revalia, to assist doctors during surgery.
“Here at The Medical City Clinic, we perform phacoemulsification, which is the modern standard for cataract surgery. It requires no suturing and no injections. It’s precise, and in a matter of 15 to 20 minutes, the procedure is done,” ophthalmologist Dr. Rainier Covar said.
Cataracts can cause blurred or cloudy vision, difficulty seeing at night, sensitivity to light and frequent changes in eyeglass prescriptions.
The clinic said patients experiencing changes in their vision should undergo an eye consultation to determine whether cataract treatment is appropriate.