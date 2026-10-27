Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the blessing and turnover of a Super Health Center in Barangay Dapnan, Baganga, Davao Oriental, on Saturday, 24 October, as part of efforts to improve access to primary healthcare in remote communities.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, advocated funding for the facility to help residents obtain medical consultations, laboratory services and other basic healthcare without traveling to distant hospitals.

“Mas maganda kung maagapan. Mas maganda kung makapagpa-checkup agad ang ating mga kababayan, may laboratory tests, may gamot at may doktor na tumitingin sa kanila bago pa maging malubha ang kanilang karamdaman,” Go said.

The Dapnan facility is among 16 Super Health Center projects supported by Go in Davao Oriental.

On 23 October, the senator also visited a Super Health Center in San Isidro to assess its condition and operations.

Go emphasized that strengthening primary healthcare at the community level could help detect illnesses earlier and reduce unnecessary hospital visits.

“Diri nalang mo magpa-check up sa inyohang Super Health Center, naay mga doctor, naay mga nurse, magtulungan,” he said.

The senator also recognized the work of barangay health workers in monitoring residents' health, supporting community programs and helping patients access government medical assistance.

During the event, Go's team distributed grocery packages, shirts, pens and sports equipment to 150 barangay health workers.