The Medical City Clinic has relaunched its phacoemulsification service at SM City North EDSA, expanding access to cataract surgery in an outpatient setting.
Phacoemulsification is a technique that uses a small incision to remove the eye’s cloudy natural lens and replace it with an artificial intraocular lens.
TMC Clinic said the service is supported by ophthalmic equipment including the CENTURION Vision System and LUXOR Revalia.
“Here at The Medical City Clinic, we perform phacoemulsification, which is the modern standard for cataract surgery. It requires no suturing and no injections. It’s precise, and in a matter of 15 to 20 minutes, the procedure is done,” ophthalmologist Dr. Rainier Covar said.
The clinic said the service is intended for patients experiencing symptoms such as blurred or cloudy vision, difficulty seeing at night, sensitivity to light and frequent changes in prescription.
TMC Clinic also shared the experience of patient Zenaida “Lola Baby” Panlilio, who underwent phacoemulsification in 2017 after cataracts began affecting her daily activities.
“Malaki ang pagbabago sa buhay ko. Kapag kami nagkakaroon ng bonding, masaya ako dahil nakikita ko ’yung mga apo at asawa ko,” Panlilio said.
The Medical City Clinic SM North EDSA is located at the Upper Ground Level of The Annex.