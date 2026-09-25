MakatiMed, Benilde expand student mental health access
Under the partnership, students referred by Benilde can access mental health assessments and therapy through MakatiMed's Mind Wellness & Holistic Care Center.
Under the partnership, students referred by Benilde can access mental health assessments and therapy through MakatiMed's Mind Wellness & Holistic Care Center.
Makati Medical Center and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde have signed an agreement to expand students' access to behavioral, psychological and psychiatric services.
Under the partnership, students referred by Benilde can access mental health assessments and therapy through MakatiMed's Mind Wellness & Holistic Care Center. Those requiring specialized care may be referred to the hospital's Neuropsychiatry Department.
MakatiMed will handle appointment scheduling and care coordination under a streamlined referral system, with referred students prioritized for scheduling when possible.
Benilde's Well-Being Center will continue providing primary counseling and initial support to students.
"While our Benilde Well-Being Center provides primary counseling, and initial support, this timely collaboration [with MakatiMed] bridges the gap between campus care and immediate specialized professional intervention," Benilde Well-Being Center Director El Anelio Barnachea said.
The partnership seeks to provide students with a clearer pathway from campus-based counseling to specialized mental health services when needed.