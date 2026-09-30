Makati Medical Center has inaugurated a more than P200-million photon-counting CT scanner, introducing the advanced imaging technology to the Philippines.
The NAEOTOM Alpha Pro can produce more detailed images while reducing radiation exposure and contrast requirements compared with conventional CT scanners, according to MMC.
The system can be used for oncology, cardiac, neurological, pediatric and vascular imaging, among others. It also has an interventional option that can support certain image-guided procedures — a capability MMC said is available in only one other hospital in Southeast Asia.
MMC said the technology could help doctors detect and assess tumors, coronary artery disease and other conditions with greater precision while improving patient safety.
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