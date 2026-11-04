The Medical City (TMC) has secured three distinctions in international hospital rankings by Newsweek and Statista as it marks its 59th anniversary and prepares for its 60th year of operations.

The Pasig-based hospital ranked first among Philippine hospitals in cardiology in the Best Specialized Hospitals Asia Pacific 2026 and oncology in the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027.

Dr. Ruben G. Kasala, EVP and CEO of The Medical City Ortigas, expressed his gratitude to the TMC community for their dedication, hard work, and collective contributions that have made the institution’s recent achievements possible.

It was also recognized as the only Philippine hospital included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2027 ranking, which evaluates hospitals based on their adoption of advanced health care technologies.

The recognitions highlight TMC's specialized medical services and investments in digital health care, according to the hospital.

“These recognitions are meaningful because of the people behind them, our patients who place their trust in us, and our teams who work every day to earn that trust,” said Dr. Ruben Kasala, executive vice president and chief executive officer of The Medical City Ortigas.

Dr. Stuart Bennett, President and Group CEO of The Medical City looks ahead on the Enterprise’ goal of an established network integration and continued commitment to #OneTMC.

“As we take the road to 60, we remain focused on what these achievements should mean for our patients: access to specialized expertise, care that responds to their needs, and a partner they can count on,” Kasala added.

The rankings, published by Newsweek in partnership with data intelligence firm Statista, assess hospitals using factors such as recommendations from medical professionals, quality indicators and the adoption of health care technologies.

TMC President and Group CEO Dr. Stuart Bennett said the hospital intends to accelerate its expansion and strengthen coordination across its network of hospitals and clinics.

Mr. Jose Xavier B. Gonzales, Chairman of the Board reminisce on the enduring history of The Medical City and its resounding success to reach more communities.

“Turning 60 may signal retirement for some, but certainly not for The Medical City. For us, it represents six decades of providing high-quality care to our patients. We are not retiring, nor are we slowing down. If anything, we are accelerating toward an even greater future, and every TMCitizen has an important role to play in that journey,” Bennett said.

“By connecting our hospitals and clinics under one integrated network, we aim to bring specialized expertise and quality care closer to more communities,” he added.

Founded in 1967 as ABM Sison Hospital, TMC has grown into a health care network operating hospitals and more than 70 outpatient clinics in the Philippines and abroad.

As part of its anniversary celebration, TMC conducted free health screenings at its Ortigas facility on 23 October, offering blood sugar testing, heart and breast screenings, eye and ear, nose and throat assessments, and nutrition consultations.

The following day, the hospital partnered with the Pasig City government and Sinag ng Rosario to provide free medical services to approximately 300 senior citizens in Barangay Rosario.

The activities focused on preventive care, diabetes awareness, fall prevention and healthy aging.

TMC Chairman Jose Xavier Gonzales said the institution's approaching 60th anniversary underscores the importance of strengthening cooperation across its health care network.

“To achieve this, we must come together as OneTMC, united by the same culture and commitment to patient affinity, empathy, compassion, and care. As we approach another milestone year, I hope every TMCitizen will embrace this mindset and carry it forward in everything we do,” Gonzales said.