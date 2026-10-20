LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in the Cordillera Administrative Region is advancing smart agriculture and disaster risk reduction initiatives to help farmers protect crops and improve productivity.

DOST-Cordillera Regional Director Nancy Bantog highlighted Project SARAI Kordilyera and iMULA, two programs designed to support farmers through data-driven decisions and science-based agricultural practices.

The agency also presented FrostRiskPH, a research initiative led by Joseph Basconcillo in collaboration with the National Research Council of the Philippines and PAGASA.

The project assesses frost hazards in Benguet, develops risk maps and provides advisories to farmers and local governments to help minimize agricultural losses.

According to DOST, FrostRiskPH issued 684 frost advisories between January and March.

Bantog emphasized that scientific research must translate into practical solutions for communities, particularly in Benguet, a major vegetable-producing province.

She also stressed the importance of cooperation among scientists, local governments and farmers in protecting agricultural production.