Missing elderly person found dead in Benguet

ATOK, Benguet — The search for 79-year-old Rogelio Bengyed Sawey has ended after authorities recovered his body in Salidet, Botiao, Cattubo, Atok, Benguet.

The recovery followed the discovery of Sawey's remains by a resident who immediately alerted his family. The family then notified law enforcement authorities on October 18, 2026.

Responders from the Atok Municipal Police Station, Atok Fire Station, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, barangay officials, health workers, relatives and community volunteers proceeded to the site to assist in the retrieval and processing of the remains.

The municipal government of Atok arranged transportation to bring Sawey's remains back to his home in Capinitan, Sabangan, Mountain Province, in accordance with his family's wishes.

Local officials, led by Atok Mayor Franklin L. Smith, expressed condolences to the family and thanked the participating agencies, offices and volunteers for their collective efforts during the prolonged search and recovery operation.

The recovery ended a seven-week search that began after Sawey disappeared from his home on August 30, 2026.

Previous operations involved search teams from Atok, Benguet, and Sabangan, Mountain Province, including military reservists, who conducted searches within a 500-meter radius of his residence in Botiao, Cattubo, Atok.