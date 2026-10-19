Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go extended assistance to families affected by a landslide in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, including the relatives of three family members who died in the disaster.

Go's Malasakit Team visited the wake of the victims on Friday, 16 October, to deliver financial assistance, food and other essential supplies to the bereaved family.

The victims were identified as Judith Bonghanoy, 60, and her two grandchildren, Kayden Avery Andamon, 5, and Xian Kyrie Caballero, 6.

Go personally conveyed his condolences through a video call with Julie Pearl Andamon and Jenie Bonghanoy, daughters of Judith and mothers of the two children who perished.

His team provided flowers, a Mass card, a condolence letter and financial assistance to help cover burial expenses.

The family also received food packs, drinking water, vitamins, clothing and other items.

Beyond assisting the bereaved family, Go's office distributed relief assistance to 60 households affected by the landslide.

The senator reiterated the importance of delivering immediate assistance to disaster-stricken communities, particularly families who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods.

He also urged residents of landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and comply with evacuation orders and safety advisories, especially during heavy rainfall.

Go called for stronger disaster preparedness and response measures, including early warning systems, risk assessments and improved evacuation facilities.

He cited Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law mandates the establishment of permanent evacuation centers in cities and municipalities.

The senator has also filed Senate Bill No. 173, seeking to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience to streamline disaster preparedness, response, recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Other measures he proposed include Senate Bill No. 415, which seeks rental housing subsidies for informal settler families and disaster victims, and Senate Bill No. 669, which proposes hazard pay for disaster response personnel.

Go said disaster assistance must go beyond immediate relief, emphasizing the need for sustained recovery programs to help affected communities rebuild their lives.