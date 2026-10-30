Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go joined Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in inaugurating a community-based rehabilitation center for stroke patients in Barangay Tibungco on Tuesday, 27 October, as part of efforts to expand access to specialized health care services.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony coincided with the blessing and turnover of the nearby Tibungco Super Health Center, which aims to provide residents with accessible primary health care services.

Go said the rehabilitation facility would help stroke survivors receive treatment and therapy closer to their homes, reducing the need to travel to hospitals for regular rehabilitation sessions.

“Ug nalipay ko nga dili lang Super Health Center ang giabrihan diri sa Tibungco, naa napoy rehabilitation center. Ganina, naay pasyente, diha na siya magpa-check up, magpa-rehab, di na kinahanglan mubiyahe pa sa mga ospital,” Go said.

The senator emphasized that rehabilitation is essential for patients recovering from strokes, particularly those experiencing difficulties with movement, coordination, speech and other bodily functions.

He said community-based rehabilitation facilities could also ease the financial and logistical burdens on families and caregivers who provide long-term assistance to stroke survivors.

Go also cited Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialized medical centers in Department of Health hospitals nationwide.

The law seeks to improve access to services such as cardiovascular care, brain and spine treatment, and physical rehabilitation, particularly for patients outside Metro Manila.

In Davao City, the Southern Philippines Medical Center provides specialized cardiovascular and other medical services, while the newly opened rehabilitation facility in Tibungco aims to strengthen community-level recovery support.

Go also welcomed the opening of the nearby Super Health Center, which is intended to offer consultations, diagnostic services and preventive care to residents.

The senator stressed the importance of coordination among local governments, health authorities and medical professionals to ensure that community health facilities have adequate equipment, personnel and resources.

Among the officials involved in the activity were Davao City Councilors Richlyn Justol and Danilo Dayanghirang, Barangay Tibungco Captain Merjade Calvo, City Health Officer Dr. Margie Roa-Rubio and Department of Health Region 11 Assistant Regional Director Grace Amistoso.