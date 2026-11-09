Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has renewed his call for improved compensation, benefits and institutional support for barangay officials and health workers, citing their growing responsibilities in delivering essential services to communities.

Speaking at the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas Year-End and Christmas Celebration at Gloria Maris in Pasay City on 6 November, Go urged local officials to remain accessible, particularly to disadvantaged residents.

“I know your work as barangay officials is not easy. You are the first people our fellow Filipinos turn to whenever they have problems. Sometimes, even after working hours, you are still the ones they call,” Go said.

The gathering, led by Liga National President Maria Katrina Jessica Dy, brought together about 80 chapter presidents from across the country.

Go reiterated his support for Senate Bill No. 178, or the proposed Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to strengthen compensation, benefits and institutional assistance for barangay officials and personnel.

He also renewed his push for Senate Bill No. 412, or the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, aimed at improving compensation, job security and benefits for community health workers.

“Please tell our barangay health workers that I will always fight for them,” Go said.

The senator also cited Republic Act No. 12326, which established five-year terms for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials and rescheduled their next elections to November 2028.

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Drawing from his experience in local government in Davao City, Go emphasized the importance of barangay officials in addressing concerns involving public health, safety and social assistance.

“I have great respect for barangay officials. You are superstars in your own right,” he said.

He also encouraged local leaders to sustain community sports programs to provide young people with productive activities.

Go thanked the Liga leadership for its continued public service and urged barangay officials to prioritize the welfare of their constituents.

“Always put the interests of the country and every Filipino first. Let that be your guide in governance,” he said.