Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go renewed his call for improved benefits and protection for barangay health workers as 600 frontline community health personnel received assistance in General Trias City, Cavite, on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

The beneficiaries included barangay health workers (BHWs), barangay nutrition scholars (BNS) and barangay population workers (BPWs).

Participants received financial assistance through a government program, while Go's office distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins and other items.

The senator also prepared sports equipment and raffle prizes, including shoes, a cellphone and a bicycle.

Go emphasized the role of community health personnel in delivering basic health services, particularly in areas with limited access to hospitals and other medical facilities.

Barangay health workers assist in health monitoring, maternal and child care, nutrition programs and community-based health initiatives.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, reiterated his support for Senate Bill 412, or the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, which seeks to improve compensation, working conditions and benefits for qualified BHWs.

The measure, which has passed the Senate on third reading, proposes monthly honoraria of at least P3,000 for eligible barangay health workers.

Also read 70 fire-hit families receive aid from Bong Go

“Iparating niyo lang po sa ating mga BHW na parati ko po silang ipinaglalaban,” Go said, reiterating his commitment to their welfare.

The senator also cited Republic Act 11712, which provides health emergency allowances and other benefits to eligible health care workers during public health emergencies.

Go was among the authors and co-sponsors of the law and has called for the timely release of unpaid allowances and stronger protection for health personnel exposed to occupational risks.

He also highlighted Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, which he principally authored and sponsored.

The law institutionalized Malasakit Centers in qualified public hospitals to help indigent and financially incapacitated patients access available government medical assistance.

In Cavite, Malasakit Centers operate at the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor and the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City.

The assistance activity was conducted in coordination with local officials, including Cavite Sixth District Rep. Antonio "Ony" Ferrer, Board Member Morit Sison, General Trias Mayor Luis Ferrer and Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen.

Go also extended assistance to beneficiaries in Binangonan, Rizal, on the same day as part of his outreach activities.

The senator reiterated his commitment to pursuing legislation aimed at improving the welfare of community health personnel.