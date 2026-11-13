Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended assistance to 205 families affected by a fire in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Quezon City, on Thursday, 12 November.

Go personally visited the fire-hit community to assess the damage and check on the condition of residents before leading the distribution of relief assistance.

The senator expressed his condolences to the families of the two people who died in the incident and urged residents to prioritize their safety as they recover from the tragedy.

“Ang gamit ay maaaring mapalitan, pero ang buhay ay hindi. Ang importante po ay ligtas kayo, at magtulungan tayo para makabangon muli,” Go said.

Through his Malasakit Team, Go distributed financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, vitamins, shirts, bags and sports equipment to the affected families. Selected beneficiaries also received bicycles, watches, shoes and mobile phones.

He also reminded residents that medical assistance is available through Malasakit Centers in nearby government hospitals. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, which established one-stop centers to help patients access medical and financial assistance from government agencies.

The senator also cited Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which aims to strengthen the agency's capabilities through improved equipment, additional personnel and enhanced training.

He likewise highlighted Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent evacuation centers in cities and municipalities nationwide.

Also read Bong Go pushes better pay, benefits for barangay workers

During his visit, Go also called on the public to remain vigilant against corruption and urged government officials to prioritize public service amid political controversies.

“Habang magulo po ang politika, ang nasasakripisyo ay ang serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

Go also recognized the efforts of Barangay Captain Marciano R. Buena-Agua Jr. and former Councilor Kate Coseteng in responding to the needs of affected residents.