Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday provided assistance to 78 families affected by a fire in Barangay 23, Caloocan City.

Go visited the fire site amid heavy rains before the distribution to assess the damage and check on affected residents.

“Alam kong mahirap masunugan pero huwag kayong mag-alala. Ang importante, buhay tayo. Lagi ko pong sinasabi na ang gamit, nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, ngunit ang buhay ay hindi nabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever,” Go said.

Go and his team distributed financial assistance, meals, grocery packs, water containers, snacks, shirts and vitamins, among other items.

He also called for stronger disaster preparedness and preventive measures to reduce risks and improve emergency response.

Go is a principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which provides for evacuation centers in every city and municipality.

He has also filed measures seeking to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience and provide additional support to disaster-affected families and emergency response personnel.