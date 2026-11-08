Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go extended assistance to 70 families affected by separate fires in Muntinlupa City on Friday, 6 November, while renewing his call for stronger disaster preparedness and recovery programs.

Through his Malasakit Team, Go distributed financial assistance and relief supplies to 29 families in Southville Phase 3, Barangay Poblacion, and 41 families in Barangay Putatan.

Beneficiaries received grocery packs, vitamins, water containers, clothing, snacks and sports equipment.

Go emphasized the importance of providing immediate relief and sustained assistance to families who have lost their homes and belongings.

“Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever,” Go has repeatedly said during his visits to fire-affected communities.

The senator also highlighted Senate Bill No. 415, or the proposed Rental Housing Subsidy Program Act, which seeks to provide temporary rental assistance to qualified informal settler families and individuals displaced by disasters.

Go was a principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which aims to strengthen firefighting capabilities through improved equipment, training and emergency response facilities.

He also helped author RA 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent evacuation centers in cities and municipalities nationwide.

Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 173, proposing the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience to improve coordination in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.