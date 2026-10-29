Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to intensify its information campaign and simplify registration procedures for persons with disabilities (PWDs) following the issuance of updated guidelines on government-subsidized health insurance premiums.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, said qualified PWDs must be properly informed about their eligibility, documentary requirements and available benefits under the National Health Insurance Program.

“Maganda ang programa, pero dapat malinaw sa ating mga kababayan kung sino ang eligible, ano ang requirements, at saan sila lalapit. Huwag nating pahirapan ang mga PWD na karapat-dapat namang makatanggap ng benepisyo,” Go said.

PhilHealth Circular No. 2026-0017 aligns registration, validation and premium administration procedures with the Unified Persons with Disabilities ID System (UPWDIS).

The circular implements Republic Act No. 11228, which provides for the automatic enrollment of qualified Filipino PWDs in the national health insurance program.

Under the guidelines, registered PWDs are covered regardless of age, gender or socioeconomic status.

For self-earning individuals, professionals, overseas Filipino workers and other qualified direct contributors without an employer-employee relationship, premiums will be fully subsidized by the national government once their PWD status is verified.

For employed PWDs, premium contributions will be shared equally between their employers and the government. The government will shoulder the full premiums of qualified unemployed PWDs.

Go emphasized that the policy must be implemented consistently to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance.

“Dapat mapakinabangan ito ng mga tunay na nangangailangan. Pera ng taumbayan ang ginagamit natin dito, kaya siguraduhin nating napupunta ang tulong sa mga kwalipikado at talagang nangangailangan ng suporta,” he said.

Registration, verification

Under the circular, local government units, through their Persons with Disability Affairs Offices, are primarily responsible for registering PWDs and maintaining their records in the official registry.

PWDs may also register directly at PhilHealth offices by submitting a completed PhilHealth Member Registration Form and a photocopy of their PWD identification card.

Those whose disability status has not yet been confirmed in the official registry may be classified as “For Verification.”

They remain entitled to PhilHealth benefits under existing rules while their eligibility for premium subsidies is being validated.

Go called for closer coordination among PhilHealth, local governments, the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and National Council on Disability Affairs to prevent eligible PWDs from being excluded because of administrative difficulties.

He also urged the agencies to strengthen information campaigns through barangay assemblies, community outreach and digital platforms.

“Hindi sapat na may circular tayo kung hindi naman alam ng mga PWD at ng kanilang pamilya na may ganitong benepisyo. Palakasin natin ang information dissemination hanggang barangay level. Ipaalam natin sa kanila kung ano ang kanilang karapatan at paano nila ito maa-avail,” Go said.

Qualified PWD members may access PhilHealth benefits, including applicable No Balance Billing or No Co-Payment policies and primary healthcare services under the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP), subject to program requirements.