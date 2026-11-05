Bong Go distributes aid to 560 barangay workers in Davao Oriental

Senator Bong Go distributes assistance to 560 barangay health workers and functionaries in Lupon, Davao Oriental, and highlights measures supporting local workers.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go distributed financial and material assistance to 560 barangay health workers (BHWs) and barangay functionaries in Lupon, Davao Oriental, on Tuesday, 3 November, recognizing their roles in delivering basic services and maintaining peace and order in their communities.

The beneficiaries received financial assistance, food packs, snacks and shirts. Basketballs, shoes, watches, bicycles and cellphones were also given away through a raffle.

Go encouraged barangay workers to continue serving their communities and assured residents that his office would remain accessible to those seeking assistance.

He also cited legislative measures aimed at improving the welfare and working conditions of BHWs and local government personnel.

Among these is Republic Act No. 11712, which provides health emergency allowances and other benefits to eligible healthcare workers during public health emergencies. Go also authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 412, or the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, which seeks to strengthen their benefits and protection.

He likewise filed Senate Bill No. 1352, which seeks to provide additional protection for workers in the private health sector, and Senate Bill No. 197, or the proposed Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to improve the compensation and benefits of barangay officials.

Go also previously filed Senate Bill No. 2802, proposing to extend the terms of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials from three to four years.

However, subsequent legislation established a different schedule. Republic Act No. 12232, signed on 13 August 2025, initially set a four-year term and postponed the barangay and SK elections to November 2026. Republic Act No. 12326, signed on 24 September 2026, later fixed their terms at five years and moved the next Barangay and SK Elections to the second Monday of November 2028.

The activity was attended by local officials, including Davao Oriental Board Member Don Montojo, Lupon Mayor Santos Alonzo Jr., Vice Mayor Christian Lawrence “Chrence” Go, members of the municipal council and barangay officials.

During the visit, Go also bought dirty ice cream to share with residents and purchased peanuts and chicharron from local vendors after the gathering.