Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has renewed his call for the full implementation of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act and the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience following a global survey showing that eight in 10 Filipino adults experienced the effects of natural hazards over the past five years.

The 2026 World Risk Poll, conducted by Gallup for Lloyd's Register Foundation, found that 80 percent of Filipino respondents reported being personally affected by disasters, the highest proportion among 140 countries and territories surveyed.

Tropical storms were the most commonly reported hazard, affecting 52 percent of Filipino adults. The Visayas recorded the highest exposure to tropical storms at 67 percent, while 44 percent of respondents in Mindanao reported being affected by earthquakes.

Go said the findings highlighted the need for permanent evacuation facilities, stronger disaster preparedness and improved coordination among government agencies.

“Hindi po natin mapipigilan ang lahat ng sakuna, pero kaya nating paghandaan ang mga ito. Dapat may ligtas na evacuation centers, sapat na kagamitan, mabilis na responde, at tuloy-tuloy na suporta para sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan,” Go said in an earlier statement.

The senator urged the government to fully implement Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which was signed into law on 6 December 2024.

The law mandates the establishment of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in cities and municipalities to provide safe temporary shelters for families displaced by calamities.

These facilities must be located away from identified danger zones and equipped with sleeping quarters, sanitation facilities, health care areas, kitchens and emergency power and water systems.

Go said effective implementation would require sustained funding, appropriate site selection and coordination between national agencies and local governments.

The senator is also pushing for Senate Bill No. 173, which seeks to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience to consolidate disaster preparedness, emergency response, recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

He said a dedicated department could improve coordination during large-scale emergencies affecting multiple provinces.

The renewed appeal comes as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration projected that up to four additional tropical cyclones could enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility before the end of 2026.

Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 415, seeking rental housing subsidies for qualified informal settler families and disaster victims.

“Hindi lang po dapat tayo naghihintay na may sakuna bago tayo kumilos. Dapat handa na tayo bago pa man dumating ang kalamidad. Kailangan mayroon tayong ligtas at maayos na evacuation centers kung saan maaaring masilungan ang ating mga kababayan,” Go said.