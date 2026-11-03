Photo courtesy of Sen. Bong Go official website.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his support for technical-vocational education and livelihood opportunities as 152 trainees completed skills development programs in San Fabian, Pangasinan, on 29 October 2026.

The graduation ceremony was held at Skills Solution Training and Assessment Center, where participants completed courses designed to improve their employment prospects.

Among the graduates were 22 scholars who completed the Computer Systems Servicing NC II program supported by Go. Others finished training in Driving NC II, Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II and Scaffolding Works NC II.

Go thanked the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and its partner institutions for providing Filipinos with practical skills and employment opportunities.

“Sa pamamagitan ng TESDA at iba pang training institutions, marami na po tayong natulungang magkaroon ng hanapbuhay at pagkakataong maiangat ang kanilang buhay. Huwag kayong titigil sa inyong pangarap dahil ito ay simula pa lang ng mas magandang bukas para sa inyo,” he said.

During the event, 152 graduates received food packs, snacks, school supplies, vitamins and sports equipment. Some also received shoes.

Go highlighted his legislative support for education and employment programs, including Republic Act No. 11510, or the Alternative Learning System Act, and Republic Act No. 12077, which provides student loan payment relief during disasters and emergencies.

He is also pushing Senate Bill No. 2115, which seeks to establish technical-vocational training and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents.