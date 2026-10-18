Philippine Navy launches new offshore patrol ship

As part of the Philippine Navy's (PN) modernization program, the ON has launched its third Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) in Ulsan, South Korea on 13 October 2026.

The launching was led by Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy, Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Q Ezpeleta PN, and was joined by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) delegation, led by Vice Chief of Staff, AFP, Lieutenant General Rommel P Roldan PAF, in witnessing the launching ceremony.

Built by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the future BRP Rajah Humabon is expected to strengthen the PN’s maritime surveillance, maritime security, and territorial defense capabilities. Its launching marks further progress in the OPV Acquisition Project and underscores the continuing defense partnership between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in advancing the country’s naval modernization efforts.

Ahead of the ceremony, Vice Admiral Ezpeleta met with ROK Navy Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Kim Kyung-ryul at ROK Navy Headquarters on October 12 to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral exchanges, naval cooperation, and collaboration in the maritime defense industry.

During the meeting, Admiral Kim reaffirmed the ROK Navy’s support for the PN’s modernization efforts, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two navies and Korea’s maritime defense industry in advancing bilateral defense relations.

"The Republic of Korea Navy and Korea’s maritime defense industry are actively supporting the modernization of the Philippine Navy," Admiral Kim said.