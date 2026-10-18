P8,840 worth of shabu seized in Caoayan buy-bust

Police arrested a suspected drug personality and seized suspected shabu worth P8,840 during a buy-bust operation in Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, on Saturday evening, October 17.

The Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office Drug Enforcement Unit led the operation at around 7:20 p.m., with personnel from the Caoayan Municipal Police Station, Ilocos Sur Police Intelligence Unit, Police Intelligence Team Ilocos Sur, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Intelligence and Investigation Unit, and Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1.

Authorities said the operation, conducted in coordination with the PDEA regional office, resulted in the recovery of two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

The seized substances weighed approximately 1.3 grams in total. One sachet, weighing 0.5 gram and valued at P3,400, was identified as the alleged buy-bust item, while the other, weighing 0.8 gram and valued at P5,440, was reportedly recovered from the suspect's possession.

Police also confiscated a genuine P100 bill used as buy-bust money, two imitation P1,000 bills used as boodle money, and a Honda TMX 155 motorcycle.

The inventory and marking of the seized items were conducted at the operation site in the presence of the arrested suspect and the required witnesses, authorities said.

The operation was documented using two body-worn cameras in accordance with the Supreme Court's rules on the use of body-worn cameras during police operations.