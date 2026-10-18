19-year-old arrested with marijuana, unlicensed revolver in Ilocos Norte

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay 3, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, on Sunday, with police seizing more than 20 grams of suspected marijuana and a revolver without a serial number.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay 11, San Fernando, Ilocos Norte, was arrested at around 11:40 a.m. for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The San Nicolas Municipal Police Station led the operation, with support from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1, Ilocos Norte Maritime Police Station, and the 101st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1.

Authorities reported recovering two plastic sachets containing suspected marijuana leaves, stems and roots weighing approximately 20.28 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P3,000.

One sachet, weighing 10.35 grams, was allegedly sold to an undercover operative during the transaction, while the other, weighing 9.93 grams, was reportedly recovered from the suspect.

Police also seized a North American Arms Black Widow .22-caliber revolver without a serial number, two rounds of .22 Magnum ammunition and three rounds of .22 Long Rifle ammunition.

Other items recovered included a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a gray pouch bag and P52 in cash believed to be the suspect's personal money.

The inventory and marking of the seized items were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and the required witnesses, with two alternative recording devices used during the procedure, police said.