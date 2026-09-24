Police arrested 14 people and seized suspected shabu, firearms, ammunition and a hand grenade in separate operations in Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte on 23 September, according to police reports.
In Pangasinan, 12 suspects were arrested in separate anti-drug and firearms operations.
Five men were arrested in San Nicolas, Bayambang, Pozorrubio, San Fabian and Rosales for alleged violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
Among those arrested was a 59-year-old gun repairer in Pozorrubio. Police seized several firearms and firearm components, including rifles, barrels, magazines, ammunition and suppressors, as well as equipment allegedly used for firearm repair.
Seven others were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Pozorrubio, Laoac, Sta. Barbara, San Quintin, Alcala and Binmaley. Police seized a combined 49 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P332,928.
In Ilocos Sur, two men were arrested in separate operations. Police seized 4.1 grams of suspected shabu, along with a caliber .38 revolver, ammunition and an M26 hand grenade.
In Ilocos Norte, a 22-year-old man was arrested in San Nicolas after police recovered about one gram of suspected shabu, a caliber .22 revolver without a serial number and 17 rounds of ammunition.
The suspects are expected to face charges under RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and, where applicable, RA 10591.
Police said all seized evidence was inventoried and marked in the presence of required witnesses and the suspects, in accordance with legal procedures.