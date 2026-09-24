Police arrested 14 people and seized suspected shabu, firearms, ammunition and a hand grenade in separate operations in Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte on 23 September, according to police reports.

In Pangasinan, 12 suspects were arrested in separate anti-drug and firearms operations.

Five men were arrested in San Nicolas, Bayambang, Pozorrubio, San Fabian and Rosales for alleged violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.