Police arrested a 21-year-old man and seized suspected shabu, marijuana and a firearm during a buy-bust operation in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte on 17 September.

The operation, conducted by the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station in coordination with other PNP units and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1, was carried out at around 7:40 p.m.

Police said they recovered approximately one gram of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P6,800, along with around five grams of suspected marijuana valued at P600.