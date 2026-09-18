Police arrested a 21-year-old man and seized suspected shabu, marijuana and a firearm during a buy-bust operation in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte on 17 September.
The operation, conducted by the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station in coordination with other PNP units and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1, was carried out at around 7:40 p.m.
Police said they recovered approximately one gram of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P6,800, along with around five grams of suspected marijuana valued at P600.
Also seized from the suspect was a caliber .22 revolver loaded with six live rounds of ammunition, as well as other evidence related to the operation.
The confiscated items were marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses in accordance with established procedures.
The suspect and seized evidence were subsequently brought to the proper authorities for documentation and disposition.
Authorities are pursuing charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.