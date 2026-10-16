1 dead, another hurt in 3-vehicle collision in Cam. Sur

NAGA CITY – A still unidentified man died while another was injured in a road accident that involved three vehicles in Pili town in Camarines Sur on Thursday, 15 October, police report said.

According to Camarines Sur police, the accident happened at around 7:17 p.m. on Maharlika Highway in front of the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Barangay San Jose.

Initial information revealed that alias “Edwin,” 53 and a resident of Magarao, also in Camarines Sur, was driving a Subaru Forester from Naga City when a Suzuki Raider J Crossover motorcycle, which was being driven by the unidentified now deceased victim, bumped his vehicle on the left rear side portion.

The impact caused the motorcycle driver to lose control of his vehicle and swerve to the opposite lane into the path of an approaching Fuso Wing van truck driven by alias “John,” 49 and a resident of Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

The driver was pinned under the front of the van truck after his motorcycle crashed into it. The victim died on the spot due to severe injuries.

The back rider, who is also still unidentified, sustained injuries after he struck the front of the van truck. He was taken by responding firemen to the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City for treatment.

Camarines Sur police disclosed that a witness said the motorcycle was “travelling at fast speed.”

The drivers of the other two vehicles were unharmed. They were brought to the Pili police station for proper disposition.

Investigation is ongoing.